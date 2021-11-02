New York Mortgage Trust Q3 earnings reduced by actions to cut cost of capital
Nov. 02, 2021 9:01 AM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q3 earnings trail consensus estimates after the company took some actions that hurt its Q3 results, but will lower the cost of its capital.
- "We expect to continue to reduce the Company’s cost of funds with subsequent structured transactions. This trend will have a positive impact on earnings going forward," said Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.
- Q3 EPS of $0.10 comes in a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of $0.11 and decreased from $0.11 in Q2 2021.
- The company had one-time charges in the quarter, including $3.4M in expenses for the early redemption of 7.875% series C preferred stock, which was refinanced into 6.875% series F preferred, lowering NYMT's cost of capital by 100 basis points.
- It also called a 2020 residential securitization trust that resulted in acceleration of $1.6M of deferred debt issuance costs.
- NYMT stock slips 0.9% in premarket trading.
- Q3 total net interest income of $31.0M misses the consensus estimate of $37.4M and fell from $31.5M in the previous quarter.
- Book value per common share of $4.74 at Sept. 30, 2021 is unchanged from June 30, 2021.
- Economic return on book value of 2.1% declines from 2.8% in Q2.
- Purchased ~$370.7M in residential loans and $28.8M in non-agency RMBS during the quarter.
- Funded multifamily preferred equity investments in the amount of ~$42.6M and multifamily joint venture investments of ~$53.1M.
- Sold residential loans for proceeds of ~$49.5M, non-agency RMBS for proceeds of ~$43.6M, and CMBS for proceeds of ~$89.5M.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
