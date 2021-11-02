New York Mortgage Trust Q3 earnings reduced by actions to cut cost of capital

Nov. 02, 2021 9:01 AM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q3 earnings trail consensus estimates after the company took some actions that hurt its Q3 results, but will lower the cost of its capital.
  • "We expect to continue to reduce the Company’s cost of funds with subsequent structured transactions. This trend will have a positive impact on earnings going forward," said Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.
  • Q3 EPS of $0.10 comes in a penny shy of the average analyst estimate of $0.11 and decreased from $0.11 in Q2 2021.
  • The company had one-time charges in the quarter, including $3.4M in expenses for the early redemption of 7.875% series C preferred stock, which was refinanced into 6.875% series F preferred, lowering NYMT's cost of capital by 100 basis points.
  • It also called a 2020 residential securitization trust that resulted in acceleration of $1.6M of deferred debt issuance costs.
  • NYMT stock slips 0.9% in premarket trading.
  • Q3 total net interest income of $31.0M misses the consensus estimate of $37.4M and fell from $31.5M in the previous quarter.
  • Book value per common share of $4.74 at Sept. 30, 2021 is unchanged from June 30, 2021.
  • Economic return on book value of 2.1% declines from 2.8% in Q2.
  • Purchased ~$370.7M in residential loans and $28.8M in non-agency RMBS during the quarter.
  • Funded multifamily preferred equity investments in the amount of ~$42.6M and multifamily joint venture investments of ~$53.1M.
  • Sold residential loans for proceeds of ~$49.5M, non-agency RMBS for proceeds of ~$43.6M, and CMBS for proceeds of ~$89.5M.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) misses on net interest income
  • Take a look at NYMT's interest on long-term debt in its income statement over the past 10 years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.