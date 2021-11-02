Activist Elliott reiterates call for Healthcare Trust to conduct sale process
Nov. 02, 2021 9:02 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist Elliott Management sent a letter to Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) urging the company to conduct a sale process after also pushing for a sale last month.
- Elliott wants the company to provide clarity as part of its upcoming Q3 earnings call regarding the mandate of its financial advisor and legal counsel, according to a statement.
- "Since the news of our involvement became public, we have received numerous inbounds from other large shareholders," Elliott said in the letter. "In those discussions, other holders have been strong and uniform in expressing the view that the best course of action would be for the company to immediately announce a formal, public strategic review, including the solicitation of bids."
- HTA is scheduled to release Q3 results on Thursday.
