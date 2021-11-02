LHC Group finalizes acquisition of Brookdale Health Care Services agencies
Nov. 02, 2021 9:02 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) finalized its acquisition of 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the recently formed home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy venture between HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
- The purchase agreements were initially announced in September.
- The acquired assets include 23 home health locations, 11 hospice, and 13 therapy agencies across 22 states – a significant expansion of LHC Group's nationwide footprint, resources, and service capabilities.
- The agencies are not located in areas served by HCA Healthcare and will continue operating at their current locations under their existing brands.
- With this closing, LHC Group will enter into two new states – Minnesota and New Mexico – and expands its service areas in 20 states where the company already operates.
- LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this purchase of ~$130M and, due to the timing of the closing, that it will not materially affect its 2021 EPS.