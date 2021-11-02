LHC Group finalizes acquisition of Brookdale Health Care Services agencies

Nov. 02, 2021 9:02 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) finalized its acquisition of 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the recently formed home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy venture between HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  • The purchase agreements were initially announced in September.
  • The acquired assets include 23 home health locations, 11 hospice, and 13 therapy agencies across 22 states – a significant expansion of LHC Group's nationwide footprint, resources, and service capabilities.
  • The agencies are not located in areas served by HCA Healthcare and will continue operating at their current locations under their existing brands.
  • With this closing, LHC Group will enter into two new states – Minnesota and New Mexico – and expands its service areas in 20 states where the company already operates.
  • LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this purchase of ~$130M and, due to the timing of the closing, that it will not materially affect its 2021 EPS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.