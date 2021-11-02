Tennant EPS beats by $0.47, misses on revenue; updates full year guidance
Nov. 02, 2021 9:05 AM ETTennant Company (TNC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tennant (NYSE:TNC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.47; GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.48.
- Revenue of $272M (+3.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.95M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0M, or 13.2 percent of sales.
- Cash flow from operations provided $25.1M, compared with $49.0M in the prior-year third quarter.
- For 2021, Tennant provides the following guidance: Net sales of $1.09 billion to $1.1 billion vs. consensus of $1.10B, reflecting organic sales growth of 9 to 10 percent; GAAP earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per diluted share; adjusted EPS of $4.20 to $4.40 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.35; adjusted EBITDA of $137 million to $142 million; capital expenditures of ~$20 million; and