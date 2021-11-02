IO Biotech set terms for $101M IPO
Nov. 02, 2021 9:07 AM ETIO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Denmark-based IO Biotech (IOBT) will offer 6.5M shares for its $101M IPO.
- The price range is between $14 and $17 per share.
- At the midpoint of the range, IO Biotech would have a fully diluted market value of $405M.
- Underwriters are also eligible to purchase up to an additional 975K shares.
- Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen, and Kempen & Co. are acting as joint book-runners.
- IO's lead candidate, IO102-IO103, is in phase 3 in combination with a PD1 monoclonal antibody as a first-line melanoma treatment.