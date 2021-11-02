Code Chain announces major order agreement with AGMH for mining operation expansion
Nov. 02, 2021 9:06 AM ETAGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH), CCNCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) trades 6.8% higher premarket after entering into a major order agreement with AGM (NASDAQ:AGMH) wherein it will purchase 10K units of KOI Miner 100 TH/S mining machines from AGMH, for a purchase price of $65M.
- The mining machines are expected for delivery during 2H22.
- Code Chain also has an option to purchase 10K additional units.
- This order will utilize AGMH's hardware technologies to bolster Code Chain's business growth, as well as to extend support for building a blockchain ecosystem.
- "Code Chain is dedicated to seeking innovative cryptocurrency technologies and enriching its cryptocurrency portfolio following its deployment of 10,000 Bitcoin mining machines and purchase of Filecoin mining asset earlier this year," Code Chain CEO Mr. Tingjun Yang commented.