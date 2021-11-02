KKR beats Q3 earnings on management fee growth, capital market appreciation

  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q3 results reflect management fees of $559.02M, compared with $369.44M in the year-ago quarter, according to its earnings report.
  • Transaction and monitoring fees of $249.7M also gains from $201.1M in Q3 of last year.
  • Asset management segment operating earnings of $1.07B in Q3 nearly doubles from $593.8M in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 EPS of $1.05 beats the $0.95 consensus estimate, up from just $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 fee related earnings of $529.5M rises from $324.02M in Q3 of last year thanks to management fee growth and strong performance in capital markets.
  • Q3 assets under management of $459.1B jumps from $233.81B in Q3 2020.
  • Fee paying AUM of $349B in Q3 increases 97% from Q3 2020.
  • Uncalled commitments, known as dry powder, of $111B increases from $67B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Conference call starts at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, KKR & Co. EPS beats by $0.10.
