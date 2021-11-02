Motorola Solutions acquires Envysion for video security/analytics

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has acquired Envysion, a provider of video security and business analytics serving quick-service restaurants and retailers.
  • Envysion merges video systems and sales data in order to proactively identify potentially fraudulent transactions, and automatically generate analysts of sales patterns and in-store activity.
  • That's intended to mitigate losses as well as support customer and employee safety.
  • Terms weren't disclosed.
  • “With Envysion, we will bring greater operational efficiency and safety to the vast restaurant and retail industries across the U.S., expanding our presence and reinforcing our strategy as a global leader in end-to-end video security solutions," says MSI CEO Greg Brown.
