Motorola Solutions acquires Envysion for video security/analytics
Nov. 02, 2021 9:09 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has acquired Envysion, a provider of video security and business analytics serving quick-service restaurants and retailers.
- Envysion merges video systems and sales data in order to proactively identify potentially fraudulent transactions, and automatically generate analysts of sales patterns and in-store activity.
- That's intended to mitigate losses as well as support customer and employee safety.
- Terms weren't disclosed.
- “With Envysion, we will bring greater operational efficiency and safety to the vast restaurant and retail industries across the U.S., expanding our presence and reinforcing our strategy as a global leader in end-to-end video security solutions," says MSI CEO Greg Brown.