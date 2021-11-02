Novan appoints chief commercial officer
Nov. 02, 2021 9:12 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVT) appointed Brian Johnson as chief commercial officer.
In addition, The company received notice that the U.S. FDA has conditionally accepted KINSOLUS as the brand name for SB206, a topical antiviral gel to treat molluscum contagiosum (a viral skin infection), if approved.
From 2015 to 2018, Johnson served as chief commercial officer of Novan.
“We are pleased to welcome back Brian as our Chief Commercial Officer. His intimate knowledge of Novan and expertise in dermatology position him to be the best suited individual to lead our pre-launch and commercialization efforts as we advance SB206," said President and CEO Paula Brown Stafford.