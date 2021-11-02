Local Motors selects Ouster as long-term lidar partner

Nov. 02, 2021 9:11 AM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Electric autonomous vehicle company Local Motors has selected Ouster (NYSE:OUST) as its long-term and strategic lidar partner.
  • Local Motors plans to equip its next-generation 3D printed autonomous shuttles with the full suite of Ouster OS sensors.
  • The strategic customer agreement includes a binding commitment for the delivery of over 1,000 OS digital lidar sensors through 2023 and a non-binding forecast of over 20,000 sensors through 2025. The sensors will be used to meet the production demand for Local Motors' next-generation autonomous shuttles.
  • OUST +1.78% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.