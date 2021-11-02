Local Motors selects Ouster as long-term lidar partner
Nov. 02, 2021
- Electric autonomous vehicle company Local Motors has selected Ouster (NYSE:OUST) as its long-term and strategic lidar partner.
- Local Motors plans to equip its next-generation 3D printed autonomous shuttles with the full suite of Ouster OS sensors.
- The strategic customer agreement includes a binding commitment for the delivery of over 1,000 OS digital lidar sensors through 2023 and a non-binding forecast of over 20,000 sensors through 2025. The sensors will be used to meet the production demand for Local Motors' next-generation autonomous shuttles.
- OUST +1.78% pre-market