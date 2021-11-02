Alaska Airlines expands codeshare agreement with British Airways
Nov. 02, 2021 9:24 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) has expanded its codeshare agreement with long-time European partner British Airways.
- The expansion covers 16 additional markets, connecting Alaska's network beyond Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles to British Airways' nonstop service from London Heathrow.
- Both airlines are members of the oneworld alliance. Since joining oneworld earlier this year on March 31, Alaska has added 188 additional codeshare routes – an increase of 39%.
