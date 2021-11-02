Chegg is on watch as analysts weigh in on disappointing guidance

Chegg.com Campus Takeover"s Coffee with Chegg - Los Angeles

Amy Graves/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) continues to slide as analysts downgrade the stock following the company's warning on college enrollment numbers.
  • Needham, cut to Hold from Buy: "While we dislike downgrading with shares trading off materially, we view the enrollment declines as a structural headwind for subscriber growth heading into FY22 and think a rebound is unlikely in the spring semester," writes Ryan Macdonald. He anticipates growth deceleration and margin compression due to the 464K decline in subscribers and growing competition.
  • Morgan Stanley, cut to Equal-weight from Overweight, PT $53 from $88: Analysts led by Josh Baer said that the lack of FY2022 guidance was a "red flag" and indicates management has little visibility going into next year. He does see positive momentum from the international side, which crossed 1M subscribers.
  • Northland, cut to Market Perform from Outperform, PT $54: Analyst Mike Grondahl believes that uncertainty regarding anticipated enrollments and easier classes will continue and puts Chegg in "a more difficult position" going forward.
  • Piper Sandler, cut to Neutral from Overweight, PT $54 from $107. Raymond James, cut to Market Perform from Outperform. J.P. Morgan, remains Neutral, PT $50 from $98.
  • Shares of CHGG are down 36.35% since the earnings were announced. Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was also affected by the news, falling 5.26% in the pre-market to a six-month low.
  • Dig into the earnings call transcript here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.