Chegg is on watch as analysts weigh in on disappointing guidance
Nov. 02, 2021
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) continues to slide as analysts downgrade the stock following the company's warning on college enrollment numbers.
- Needham, cut to Hold from Buy: "While we dislike downgrading with shares trading off materially, we view the enrollment declines as a structural headwind for subscriber growth heading into FY22 and think a rebound is unlikely in the spring semester," writes Ryan Macdonald. He anticipates growth deceleration and margin compression due to the 464K decline in subscribers and growing competition.
- Morgan Stanley, cut to Equal-weight from Overweight, PT $53 from $88: Analysts led by Josh Baer said that the lack of FY2022 guidance was a "red flag" and indicates management has little visibility going into next year. He does see positive momentum from the international side, which crossed 1M subscribers.
- Northland, cut to Market Perform from Outperform, PT $54: Analyst Mike Grondahl believes that uncertainty regarding anticipated enrollments and easier classes will continue and puts Chegg in "a more difficult position" going forward.
- Piper Sandler, cut to Neutral from Overweight, PT $54 from $107. Raymond James, cut to Market Perform from Outperform. J.P. Morgan, remains Neutral, PT $50 from $98.
- Shares of CHGG are down 36.35% since the earnings were announced. Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was also affected by the news, falling 5.26% in the pre-market to a six-month low.
