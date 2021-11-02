JetBlue expands codeshare agreement with Icelandair
Nov. 02, 2021 9:55 AM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) has expanded its codeshare agreement with the national carrier of Iceland, Icelandair.
- With the expansion locked in, new JetBlue codeshare flights are now available on seven European routes. The deal adds new ways for customers to book and connect travel between the networks of the two airlines across Europe and North America.
- JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Icelandair to offer our customers more options when traveling beyond Iceland. With our recent launch of services to London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, this expansion with Icelandair provides customers even more choice for travel across the Atlantic and the ability to enjoy a stopover in Iceland en route."