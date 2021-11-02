COMPASS Pathways, Atai Life Sciences leading a psychedelic revolution - analyst
Nov. 02, 2021 9:56 AM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), ATAIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg says COMPASS Pathways (CMPS +2.9%) and Atai Life Sciences (ATAI +3.1%) are leading a revolution in psychedelic medicines.
- The pair backed by billionaires including Peter Thiel and German investor Christian Angermayer have dropped in value recently, as shown in the graph below. That is despite a key data readout expected within the next few months.
- Before the year-end, COMPASS (NASDAQ:CMPS) anticipates top-line data from a Phase IIb clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). It is the world’s largest trial for psilocybin, a hallucinogenic chemical found in psychedelic mushrooms. Atai (NASDAQ:ATAI) held a ~22% stake in the company as of March.
- While Citi analyst rates both stocks outperform, there will be challenges for insurer reimbursements and administration of the drug even if the trials turn out to be positive.
- However, COMPASS (CMPS) is already in talks with payers to overcome the issue, Bloomberg reported quoting company CEO George Goldsmith.
- Initiating coverage on the stock last month, Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois argued that COMPASS (CMPS) with its focus on psychoactive therapies is leading a "psychedelic resurgence."