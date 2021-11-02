Incyte shares fall despite Jakafi powered Q3 earnings beat
- Incyte shares fall more than (INCY -8.8%) despite posting third-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the sales of its blood cancer drug Jakafi.
- Despite topping estimates for both revenue and profit, the company reaffirmed its full year 2021 financial guidance.
- Quarterly revenue increased 31% to $812.98M, beating analysts' estimate by $68.45M.
- Jakafi (ruxolitinib) revenue in the quarter increased 12% YOY to $547M in Q3 2021.
- The company's quarterly revenue numbers were helped by increases in Jakafi, Iclusig and Pemazyre net product revenues and higher product royalty revenues from Jakavi, Olumiant and Tabrecta.
- "Our strong third quarter performance is the result of an increasingly diversified portfolio, driven by double-digit growth in patient demand for Jakafi (ruxolitinib), continued uptake of both Pemazyre (pemigatinib) and Monjuvi/Minjuvi (tafasitamab) as well as a significant and rapidly-growing royalty revenue stream," CEO Hervé Hoppenot said.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities position as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $2.3B and $1.8B, respectively.
- The company also posted adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share, beating analysts' estimate by 43 cents.