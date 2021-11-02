Ford Motor catches Street-high price target from Jefferies, attracts caution from Nomura
- There is a mixed reaction to Ford Motor (F +0.3%) today in the latest updates from analysts.
- Jefferies pushes its price target on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to $20 from $17 to match the Street high.
- Analyst Philippe Houchois and team say they saw Ford management on the earnings call as more in control of operations and strategy than at any time in the past two years despite industry uncertainty.
- "Ford is early in an intense cycle of replacing and reviving key product franchise and playing to brand strengths with FordPro. The valuation gap to GM has reduced, not closed."
- Nomura is not so sure with a downgrade on the automaker to a Reduce rating on concerns over the electrification costs and raw materials inflation. The firm also thinks the recovery from chip shortages could be slower than anticipated.
- Nomura's price target on Ford (F) is clipped to $13.00 from $13.30.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Ford (F): 11 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 8 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.