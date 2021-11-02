Esperion Q3 2021 earnings beat helped by rising sales of cholesterol-lowering drugs

Nov. 02, 2021 10:19 AM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

  • Esperion's (NASDAQ:ESPR) Q3 2021 earnings beat was helped by sales of its two cholesterol-lowering drugs.
  • The company reported net product revenue in the quarter composed of sales of Nexletol (bempedoic acid) and Nexlizet (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) of $10.9M, up from $4.8M in the prior-year period.
  • Prescriptions also grew 10% as more than 59,200 patients received one of the two medications.
  • Esperion is currently conducting the CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for bempedoic acid and expects top-line results in Q1 2023.
  • The study is to determine the drug's impact on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.
  • The company recently implemented a strategic plan to focus resources on the long-term growth of Nexletol and Nexlizet.
  • Looking ahead, Esperion expects full-year R&D expenses of $110M-$115M, SG&A expenses of $195M-$200M, and operating expenses of $305M-$315M.
  • Earlier this month, Esperion cut its workforce by 40%.
