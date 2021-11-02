Century Aluminum Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETCentury Aluminum Company (CENX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+79.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $586.95M (+49.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CENX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.