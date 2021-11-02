VAALCO Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.79M (+205.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EGY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.