Rent-A-Center Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (+43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+65.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.