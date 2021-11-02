Agios Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 10:23 AM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)By: SA News Team
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.57 (-9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34M (-93.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGIO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.