United Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 10:23 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)By: SA News Team
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.09 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.45M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.