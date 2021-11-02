Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Mark J. Becker & Associates

  • Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG +0.8%) acquires Johnston, Iowa-based Mark J. Becker & Associates.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Mark J. Becker & Associates is an employee benefit consulting firm with a focus on serving the public sector, social services, medical community, secondary and higher education industry, and small group businesses.
  • "MJBA will boost our consulting capabilities and access in Iowa and the Heartland region, and their strong ethical focus is culturally aligned with our own. I am very pleased to welcome Mark and his team to Gallagher." said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.
