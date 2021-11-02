Ralph Lauren raises revenue outlook, maintains margin guidance given higher shipping costs

Ralph Lauren Store at Geneva Airport, Switzerland

anouchka/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Ralph Lauren (RL -5.2%) shares fall despite a beat on both the top and bottom lines driven by 26% revenue growth in FQ2 ended Sept 25, 2021.
  • Comparable sales growth by region: North America, +31% vs +36.5% consensus; Europe, +27% vs +12.1% consensus; Asia, +7% vs +9% consensus. In spite of continuing COVID-19 restrictions, Ralph Lauren continued positive momentum in mainland China, with total sales up 25% Y/Y and up 70% compared to FQ2 2020.
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded 450 bps to 17.1%, which is the highest second quarter adjusted margin since fiscal 2013.
  • "Ralph Lauren remains on offense — our market share is growing and we are increasing our investments to deliver on further opportunities for growth," commented CEO Patrice Louvet.
  • FQ3 2022 Outlook: Revenue growth of 15.4-17.4% on a reported basis vs consensus of 12.6%. Operating margin is expected to be in line with last year with modest gross margin expansion partly offset by higher freight expenses and FX impacts.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Raises expected revenue growth to 34.2% to 36.2% on a reported basis vs consensus of 31.1%. Ralph Lauren maintains its operating margin expectations of 12.0%-12.5% compared to operating margin of 4.8% last year and 10.3% in fiscal 2020. The company expects higher shipping costs to affect margins.
  • Share repurchases are expected to resume in the second half of fiscal 2022, with about $580M currently authorized.
