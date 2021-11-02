Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 10:25 AM ET Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.08M (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.