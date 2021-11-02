Pacira BioSciences Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 10:26 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: SA News Team
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.69M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCRX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.