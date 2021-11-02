Former Google CEO: I'm still calling it Facebook, but metaverse promise is powerful
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said Tuesday that he still expects to refer to Mark Zuckerberg's company as "Facebook" (NASDAQ:FB) despite the company's recent decision to change its name to Meta.
- That said, Schmidt told CNBC that "the promise of the metaverse is very powerful," although he worries about the implications for society as people come to rely more heavily on AI and virtual environments.
- "I wonder what happens when you choose to live in the metaverse," he mused.
- Schmidt added that authorities are currently unprepared to craft a framework to oversee the rising AI environment.
- He mocked regulators for trying to write rules to protect against "killer robots" rather than understanding how algorithms used by companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and FB operate in the real world.
- "I don't think regulators today have the right formulation for even how to discuss this," the former Google chief warned.
- As to the FB name change, Schmidt noted that despite switching its corporate name to Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), he and most other people continue to refer to his former employer as "Google."
- Schmidt left the role of Google CEO in 2011. In the decade since, GOOGL and FB have continued to grow.
