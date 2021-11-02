Valvoline Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $828.88M (+27.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.