Southwestern Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+145.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+870.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.