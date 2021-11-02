Genco Shipping Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+4533.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.11M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.