Intrepid Potash plunges more than 20% after Q3 miss
Nov. 02, 2021 10:37 AM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Intrepid Potash (IPI -20.2%) plummets after reporting a wide Q3 earnings miss, although shares yesterday ended at a 52-week high closing price.
- Q3 potash sales volumes fell to 62K tons from 66K in the year-ago quarter, while potash sales jumped 43% to $31.6M, as the company's average realized sales price climbed to $381/ton from $238/ton a year earlier.
- Q3 Trio sales volumes rose to 46K tons from 40K in the prior-year period, while Trio sales surged 62% to $20.8M, as the average realized price rose to $336/ton from $189/ton.
- Intrepid Potash said it expects potash prices to rise to ~$495/ton and Trio prices to increase to $370/ton.
- The company said the Carlsbad region had more than double its average rainfall during the HB evaporation season, which led to higher potash production costs and abnormal cost expense in Q3.
- "Increased rainfall and reduced evaporation will decrease our potash production from that facility for the current harvest season," and while monitoring the effects of the impacted production, "we may also incur higher potash cost of goods sold in the next few quarters," the company said.
- Intrepid Potash shares have doubled YTD and soared by more than 5x over the past year.