FleetCor Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.48 (+24.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $739.47M (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.