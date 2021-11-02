Hostess Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $280.88M (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWNK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.