OraSure Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.58M (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.