Five Star Senior Living Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlerisLife Inc. (ALR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-241.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.03M (-24.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FVE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.