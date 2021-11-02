Manitowoc Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $456.57M (+28.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.