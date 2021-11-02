ITT Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $675.72M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.