Northeast Indiana Bancorp raises dividend by 7.1%; names Christopher Cook as SVP/CFO
Nov. 02, 2021 11:52 AM ETNortheast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, declares $0.30/share quarterly dividend, 7.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.28.
- Forward yield 2.69%
- Payable Nov. 26; for shareholders of record Nov. 11; ex-div Nov. 09.
- Additionally, Christopher Cook has joined the bank as Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. Cook holds 25 years of banking experience and 10 years of experience as CFO at another institution. He will also join the Board of Directors for both the bank and the holding company.
