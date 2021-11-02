CVS Health Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.53B (+5.1% Y/Y).
  • CVS Health reported financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2021, which came in above analyst forecast, in August.
  • The company had announced a one-day virtual career event to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs as the company prepares for an increased demand for vaccinations with a potential regulatory nod for COVID-19 booster shots, in September.
  • Recently, the company had announced that it was offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations at select CVS Pharmacy locations.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Alexander Ponte said that CVS Health is trading at a solid discount, leaving enough upside for a compelling return, and argued that the company is "more than just a retirement stock".
  • Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 32% year to date.
