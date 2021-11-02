GoDaddy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+76.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $945.79M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.