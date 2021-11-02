Brinker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 10:59 AM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brinker (NYSE:EAT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 vs. $0.28 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $925.88M (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EAT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.