Ping Identity Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 5:35 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.11M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PING has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.