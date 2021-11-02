Amarin Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:36 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.29M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Amarin reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by U.S. sales of VASCEPA, and provided a cash position update, in August.
- In September, to accelerate the uptake of VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in the U.S., Amarin outlined what it called a "new Go-to-Market strategy", which includes a plan to cut its U.S. field force to ~300 sales representatives.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Nathan Aisenstadt said that "in the next 18 months, the company should begin commercializing Vazkepa in several countries of the European Union, which will contribute to a multi-million increase in potential patients".
- Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 1% year to date.