Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.01M (+1.3% Y/Y).
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 41% year to date.
  • In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners argued that the company's "vast pipeline and product candidates and leadership in antisense technology do not justify such a devaluation".
  • Ionis reported second quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates and provided an update on the company's cash position, in August.
  • Ionis shares hit its lowest level in nearly five years after Biogen said that tofersen, its experimental therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), failed to meet the primary endpoint in a pivotal trial, in October.
  • Over the last 2 years, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
