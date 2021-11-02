Avista Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:16 AM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.93M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.