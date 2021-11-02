Pennant hits a historic low as 2021 outlook lags expectations
Nov. 02, 2021 11:19 AM ETThe Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The Pennant Group (PNTG -23.6%) shares have recorded the biggest intraday loss ever to reach the lowest level since July 2020 after the company trimmed its full-year estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant and preliminary Q3 results.
- “Our third quarter results were negatively impacted by several factors, notably a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and ongoing labor challenges, which disrupted the momentum we achieved in the second quarter,” CEO Daniel Walker remarked.
- According to preliminary data for Q3 2021, Pennant (NASDAQ:PNTG) has posted $111.9M in revenue, indicating only ~1.5% growth from the previous quarter despite ~13.7% YoY growth. Revenue from Health and Hospice segment and Senior Living segment have risen ~22.7% and ~3.2% YoY.
- The provider of healthcare services reported that its average senior living occupancy dropped 3.1% YoY to 73.7% even as total hospice average daily census and home health admissions climbed ~7.3% YoY and ~36.1% YoY to 2,337 and 9,213, respectively.
- “Our senior living operations achieved occupancy growth through mid-August, but following the recent sharp climb in COVID-19 cases we experienced a decline in occupancy of 38 basis points in September,” Mr. Walker added.
- For 2021, Pennant (PNTG) has updated the adjusted revenue and EPS guidance to $425M – $430M and $0.53 – $0.57, down from $430M – $440M, and $0.89 – $0.99, estimated three months ago.
- Meanwhile, the consensus estimates indicate ~$437.1M in revenue and $0.88 earnings per share for the company in 2021.