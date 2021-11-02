GXO jumps on guidance lift, new customer contracts
Nov. 02, 2021 11:21 AM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- GXO Logistics (GXO +4.3%) shares are on the rise after the company surpasses expectations on both the top and bottom lines and raising FY2021 guidance.
- During the quarter, the company won new customer contracts with an expected 2022 incremental revenue impact of ~$700M and an aggregate lifetime value of over $1B. New wins and start-ups included Abercrombie & Fitch, Raytheon, and Apple. The company's revenue retention rate continues to improve as it has $4B in lifetime contract value won year-to-date.
- "Our sales pipeline reached a record level, fueled by significant new customer demand. Looking ahead, we expect continued growth driven by the three massive secular tailwinds of automation, e-commerce and outsourcing,” said CEO Malcolm Wilson. "We believe our technology and scale will continue to differentiate our business." As of Sept 30, 2021, total technology and automated systems in GXO warehouses are up 139% from the prior year.
- GXO's FY2022 guidance remains unchanged at 8-12% revenue growth, vs consensus of 10%, and adjusted EBITDA of $705M-$740M.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen thinks GXO Logistics is well-positioned following its spin-off from XPO Logistics.