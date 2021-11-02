New York Times Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:21 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $499.32M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.