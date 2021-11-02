Atlas Air Worldwide Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:22 AM ETAtlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.32 (+52.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $995.98M (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAWW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.