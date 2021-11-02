Sinclair Broadcast Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2021 11:24 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (-116.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.